Jefferson County's Central Fire District welcomes first-ever academy graduates - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A group of determined volunteers successfully graduated from Central Fire District’s first-ever academy on June 15. A graduation ceremony was held to celebrate their achievement and welcome them to the team.

When they decided to teach the academy in-house, according to Assistant Fire Chief Nic White, they were surprised by the response.

“I never thought that it would take off like it did with the volunteers. I was surprised with the 13 volunteers that signed up,” White said in a news release.

The academy was held every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That is a lot of time to dedicate to a volunteer position.

“We were impressed with their dedication and eagerness to learn,” said White.

It also took a lot of time and dedication from their instructors. Captain Cody Thornton was the lead instructor, with Greg Bastien serving as another instructor.

“We also had a handful of our volunteers (who) helped in teaching and making this academy possible,” White said.

Central Fire District serves the Rigby, Menan, Lewisville and Ririe communities. It has three full-time professionals and several part-time volunteers who live and/or work in the area. It operates EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Quick Response Units in addition to providing fire protection, high-angle rescue and swift water rescue services.