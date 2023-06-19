 Jefferson County's Central Fire District welcomes first-ever academy graduates - East Idaho News
Local

Jefferson County’s Central Fire District welcomes first-ever academy graduates

  Published at
Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Central Firefighters e1687111336793
Pictured here is the 2023 Central Fire District Academy graduates. Cody Thornton lead instructor (white shirt) Daniel Wood , Hannah Simmons, Ashton Davis, Baylee Majors, Brody Shaffer, Bryce Packer, Steven Burtenshaw, Tate Myers, Matthew Brockbank, Aubrey Homburg, Kassidy Shaffer, Ember Mendoza, Samuel Corey and Greg Bastien (instructor). | Courtesy Mike Miller, Central Fire District

RIGBY — A group of determined volunteers successfully graduated from Central Fire District’s first-ever academy on June 15. A graduation ceremony was held to celebrate their achievement and welcome them to the team.

When they decided to teach the academy in-house, according to Assistant Fire Chief Nic White, they were surprised by the response.

“I never thought that it would take off like it did with the volunteers. I was surprised with the 13 volunteers that signed up,” White said in a news release.

Central Fire Graduation e1687111663246
Courtesy Mike Miller, Central Fire District

The academy was held every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That is a lot of time to dedicate to a volunteer position.

“We were impressed with their dedication and eagerness to learn,” said White.

RELATED | Getting to Know Carl Anderson with Central Fire District

It also took a lot of time and dedication from their instructors. Captain Cody Thornton was the lead instructor, with Greg Bastien serving as another instructor.

“We also had a handful of our volunteers (who) helped in teaching and making this academy possible,” White said.

RELATED | Central Fire District opens new 11,300 square-foot station

Central Fire District serves the Rigby, Menan, Lewisville and Ririe communities. It has three full-time professionals and several part-time volunteers who live and/or work in the area. It operates EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Quick Response Units in addition to providing fire protection, high-angle rescue and swift water rescue services.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION