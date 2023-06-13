Man arrested after reportedly attacking woman with bear spray - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A 55-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly spraying a woman in the face with bear spray.

Dale Edward Owen was charged with felony aggravated battery.

On Saturday, Pocatello Police officers were called to the area of Alamo Road and Deodar Street after a report that a man had possibly pulled a woman’s hair and was pouring water on her face.

When they arrived, a man, identified as Owen, and the victim were standing in between two cars parked on the side of the road. The woman was sitting on the ground, pouring a cup of water into her eyes before rubbing them with a black shirt.

According to the officers, her eyes were extremely red and bloodshot.

While interviewing the victim, she stated she and Owen had been arguing while driving down the road. She said Owen pulled over on the side of the road, then claimed she had sprayed herself with bear spray.

The officer told her that he did not believe her story, and the victim then admitted that Owen sprayed her in the face with bear spray because he was “upset with her.”

When officers interviewed Owen, he said they pulled over on the side of the road because they were arguing. He said he then went into a gas station to get the victim a cup of water and towels but that he “did not know why she needed them.”

He then refused to explain the argument any further.

When asked if he sprayed the victim with bear spray, Owen reportedly “lowered his head and took a deep breath and looked away from (the officer). He then turned back toward (the officer) and stated no,” according to court documents.

Owen was then arrested and placed into a police car. While officers buckled him in the back seat, he reportedly said, “It was just a drive-by. I didn’t mean to spray her in the face. I hit mostly her car. I made a very stupid mistake.”

Owen was booked into the Bannock County Jail, and his bond was set to $30,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Though Owen has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Owen is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.