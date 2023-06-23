Man facing felony charges for 2021 Ammon shooting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 29-year-old man is facing charges after being accused of shooting a gun toward a woman in her Ammon home in 2021.

Talon Cavanaugh was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony unlawful discharge of a weapon and felony burglary.

Cavanaugh was initially arrested on the charges in February 2021, but due to another active case in Bingham County, court proceedings were put on hold until after sentencing.

In the Bingham County Cause, Cavanaugh was sentenced to 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.

The Bingham County charges originated after Cavanaugh fled from the 2021 Ammon shooting and was identified by a Chubbuck police officer.

In the case of the Ammon shooting, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Ammon after hearing that a woman was claiming Cavanaugh had shot a gun toward her inside her home.

The woman also stated he was driving away in a blue-green Jetta and heading towards East Sunnyside Road.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman said Cavanaugh had kicked down her locked door, causing the door frame to break. He then came into the house and pointed a gun at the woman.

A child was in the room during this; Cavanaugh reportedly told her to leave, but she did not. He fired a round above the woman’s head into a back sliding door frame. He then grabbed his hat and left the home.

The woman told police he had a 9mm pistol and that if the child hadn’t been in the room, she thinks he would have tried to kill her.

Cavanaugh was later identified by his car in Chubbuck, where he refused to stop for the officer trying to pull him over.

He then leaned out the driver’s side window of the vehicle and fired several shots from a handgun. The officer was able to swerve away from the gunshots while ducking behind the engine block of their cruiser for cover.

Cavanaugh sped away while the officer was ducked down and calling for assistance, according to police reports. He reached up to 115 mph on Hiline Road before getting to U.S. Highway 91 and increasing his speed to 125.

After a lengthy police chase, Cavanaugh’s vehicle became disabled in a sage field in Fort Hall.

On Thursday, Cavanaugh appeared at an initial appearance for the Bonneville County charges, where a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Though Cavanaugh has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 5. If convicted, Cavanaugh could face up to 30 years in prison.