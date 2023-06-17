New grilled cheese food truck, Cheese-Rex is really "goo-da" - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Good news everyone – there is a grilled cheese food truck in town!

Cheese-Rex, a food truck owned by David DeFord, has been in commission since October and has become a staple of the Idaho Falls food truck world.

“I’m just kind of a cheese-fanatic, so I had to go with some type of cheesy dish,” says DeFord. “Going to food trucks a lot of the time, kids don’t love options and stuff, so throwing dinosaurs and doing grilled cheese is a great way to get kids to yell at their parents to come over to this truck!”

EastIdahoNews.com had the chance to go and try three of their most popular items, and believe me when I say you will not ‘brie-lieve’ how ‘grate’ they were. (I will not apologize for all of these ‘cheesy’ puns.)

First, I tried the Parmagedon, a parmesan-crusted bread with turkey, herbs, mozzarella, and fresh parmesan.

The Parmagedon | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This was my personal favorite of the three because I am an absolute fiend for crispy cheese, which this sandwich is covered in.

It has just the right amount of bread-to-cheese ratio, and the turkey inside was the perfect touch.

“We do a parmesan crisp with it as well,” says DeFord. “We lay down a parmesan crisp, and then once we have it all crispy, we put a little more cheese on it to fasten it to the bread.”

Next, I tried the Dynamite Pepper Panini, which is perfect for those looking for a little spice. I am a big lover of pepper-jack cheese, so this one spoke right to my soul.

The Dynamite Pepper Panini | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It has jalapeños, turkey, herbs, and pepper jack,” says DeFord. “People like to add bacon to that, and we let anyone add whatever they want to their sandwiches to get real creative. This is definitely one of our most popular ones.”

Lastly, I tried the flagship, Cheese-rex. This is for anyone out there who dreams about cheese like I do. It is like the Big Mac of grilled cheese.

The Cheese-Rex | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It is incredibly cheesy, so we throw an extra slice of bread in there,” says DeFord. “Your cheeses are cheddar, American, and mozzarella on that guy.”

Cheese-Rex does more than just these three sandwiches, elevating the child-like sense of enjoyment by serving dino-nuggets as a side option and many more grilled cheese options.

They are even available for catering!

The Cheese-Rex food truck. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

They are located at 2288 N Yellowstone Highway and are open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 pm.

To keep up with Cheese-Rex, please don’t forget to check out their website and Facebook page.