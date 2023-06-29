Power outage southwest of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — About 1,450 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday

That’s down from around 1,600 customers when we first reported the outage at 7 p.m.

The area affected is between Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 20, southwest of Idaho Falls (roughly between New Sweden and Woodville). See the outage map here.

Courtesy Rocky Mountain Power

The utility said the cause is a damaged power line. The outage was reported before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Crews have been notified, and Rocky Mountain Power said the lights should be back on before 1 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown whether this is related to the downed power line prompting a road closure on U.S. Highway 91.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.