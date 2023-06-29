Top 10 free family friendly summer fun events in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — School is out, temperatures are up and every family is looking for cheap family fun for the summer.

Luckily, eastern Idaho offers so many festive events and fun activities that can be enjoyed by all at little to no cost. Here is a list of 10 things to do with the family for free this summer, in no particular order.

1. Walk the Cress Creek Nature Trail

The Cress Creek Nature Trail is a roughly 1-mile trail off the South Fork of the Snake River in Rexburg. The BLM website describes the trail as interpreting “life in the area as it is now and as it was long ago.”

2. Malad Valley Welsh Festival — June 30-July 2

The Malad Valley is home to the greatest concentration of Welsh descendants in the region, according to resident and historian Luke Waldron. Once a year, the people of Malad City and Samaria put their Welsh and Celtic culture on display.

A vast collection of events is held on the last weekend in June at Malad City Park, Downtown Malad and the Malad Valley Heritage Square in Samaria.

3. Chubbuck Movies in the Park — July 14, 21 28, and Aug. 4 and 11

Through the second half of the summer, the city of Chubbuck hosts weekly free movie night at Stuart Park — 5161 Stuart Avenue.

Movies, played on a massive projection screen, begin at dusk, weather permitting. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, snacks and games.

4. St. Anthony Summerfest — date to be announced

A massive block party on Bridge Street in St. Anthony, the Summerfest combines food, art, music and family-friendly activities. It is normally held in late August.

According to the Greater St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce, surrounding local businesses also offer special sales and discounts during the event.

5. Float the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs

What better way is there to escape the summer heat than floating one of Idaho’s many rivers?

The Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce have set up several entry and exit points on the Portneuf River through the town where floaters can safely get in and out of the river. And if you bring your own tube or kayak, no rental is needed.

6. Float Warm Slough in Rexburg

If Lava is just too far a drive for a free float, there are other options — including Rexburg’s Warm Slough.

The picturesque float takes between 45 and 90 minutes — depending on the strength of the current, according Rexburg Online, which calls the river the “perfect place.”

7. Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve free days — Aug. 4 and Sept. 23

The Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve features “a vast ocean of lava flows with scattered islands of cinder cones and sagebrush,” according to The National Park Service.

Normally, entry to the park costs between $10 and $20 — depending on form of travel into the park. But there are several days that offer free admission through the summer. The perfect time to give the hikes and views a visit.

8. The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival — Aug. 10-13

Yet another opportunity to soak up culture, art, food and music, the ShoBan Indian Festival offers drum and dance competitions, a parade, games, art shows, and, of course, Indian Relay Races.

For a complete schedule of events, visit to the website — here.

9. Shelley Annual Spud Days — Sept. 13-17

The annual event is a weeklong tribute to to potato harvesting season loaded with fun, food and festivities. Get a free baked potato, play tug-o-war over a pit of mashed potatoes or enter the fry-eating contest.

Saturday will include a parade a “Spud Run” and car show.

10. Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration — July 4

Tens of thousands of people converge on Idaho Falls every year for one of the country’s largest Independence Day celebrations — this year on July 4. There, attendees will be treated to free music, tons of fun and a massive fireworks display.

A full list of attractions can be found here.

