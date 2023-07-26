Annual 'Guns vs. Hoses' softball game is sure to be 'a lot of fun for a good cause' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Firefighters Association will be stepping up to bat for charity this weekend.

On Friday, July 28, at Melaleuca field, both agencies will be going head to head in a softball game for the 12th year in a row. Affectionately dubbed “Guns vs. Hoses,” it includes a raffle for your chance to win a T-shirt, gift cards and more, all to benefit eastern Idaho’s Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Our Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office FOP lodge, which is made up of deputies from the sheriff’s office, put this together with the Idaho Falls Professional Firefighters union,” says Bryan Lovell, spokesman for Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s kind of a crazy softball game where we have a jail cell so people in the crowd can pay to put players in a cell, and they have to bond out.”

And that’s not the only way the game is rigged. Lovell says there are innings where the crowd can buy points for their favorite team.

“Typically, we have a couple of innings that are just straight-up softball, but it’s a lot of fun and all for a good cause,” he says.

Gates will open at 6 pm, and the game will start at 7 pm.

Admission is based on donations at the gate. The encouraged donation is $5 per person or $20 per family.