Coroner identifies woman that died in crash near Idaho Falls on Monday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local coroner has identified a woman that died in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week near Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor has identified the woman as Leslie Mackay Veazey, 51, of Rexburg. Taylor said she died from traumatic injuries caused by the crash.

The crash happened on Monday at 4:25 p.m. at 81st North and 15th East, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The collision involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota Prius.

RELATED | 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision near Idaho Falls

Deputies determined the man driving the pickup was traveling east on 81st North and failed to stop at the intersection. The man in the Prius broadsided the pickup, causing it to flip, the news release said.

The man in the pickup and the horse he was pulling were injured. The man’s injuries were minor. The extent of the horse’s injuries were not specified.

The driver of the Toyota had a woman with him, who was Veazey. The sheriff’s office reports Veazey was dead when first responders arrived. Crews had to cut her and the man out of the car.

It’s unclear what the driver’s condition was, but he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.