Human remains found on shore of Bear Lake - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE – Human remains have reportedly been found near a lake shore in Bear Lake County.

According to a news release from the Bear Lake County Sheriff, at around 11:42 a.m. Thursday, deputies received a call reporting a group of people had been digging in the sand on the shore of Bear Lake and had “uncovered what they believed to be human bones.”

It is not clear exactly where the bones were found near the lake, but initial investigation by sheriff’s deputies indicates that the bones found were “indeed human.”

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site and try to recover any additional remains that might be left.

According to the news release, the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office “does not currently have any cold cases or unrecovered individuals that may be linked to these remains.”

