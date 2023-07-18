ISP investigating crash near Aberdeen - East Idaho News

ISP investigating crash near AberdeenPublished at
ABERDEEN – Idaho State Police are on the scene of a significant crash near Aberdeen.
According to a tweet from the Idaho State Police, officers are investigating the crash on Idaho Highway 39 at milepost 15, south of Aberdeen.
Lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time. Officials are asking the public to use alternate routes of travel.
EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we know more.
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on SH39 at milepost 15, south of Aberdeen. Lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time. Use alternate routes of travel @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/hYHLzZLSYA
— Idaho State Police – East Idaho (@ISPEasternID) July 18, 2023