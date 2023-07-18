 ISP investigating crash near Aberdeen - East Idaho News
ISP investigating crash near Aberdeen

  Published at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time.

ABERDEEN – Idaho State Police are on the scene of a significant crash near Aberdeen.

According to a tweet from the Idaho State Police, officers are investigating the crash on Idaho Highway 39 at milepost 15, south of Aberdeen.

Lanes of travel are completely blocked at this time. Officials are asking the public to use alternate routes of travel.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we know more.

