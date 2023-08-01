Man charged with arson after 'suspicious' barn fire - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — A man has been arrested and charged after a barn fire was deemed suspicious by investigators in Madison County.

Tyrell Fisher, 30, has been charged with felony second-degree arson. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or up to a $75,000 fine and restitution.

The incident happened on July 11 at 7:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a call indicating there was a structure fire in the Plano area in a barn. After Madison Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, crews began an investigation into the origin of the fire, which appeared to be suspicious in nature.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a detective observed multiple burn points on the barn believed to have been made by a torch.

The detective found multiple security cameras on the property and reviewed it. The video shows Fisher walking to the burnt barn while carrying a blue propane torch in his hand, court documents said. He walked to the back of the barn where the fire started.

Video shows him then carrying a white five-gallon bucket. He walks away and yells, “the barns on fire,” documents said.

Someone outside of the camera view yelled at him for help in getting the hose to put the fire out. He yells back that he wants the keys to his truck, the detective wrote.

A search warrant on the property shows deputies found two shirts Fisher was wearing in the security video. They found a blue propane torch in a feeding trough hidden behind a metal bucket. It matched the one he was carrying to the barn in the video.

Deputies spoke with Fisher in a nearby home.

“Despite repeated attempts from law enforcement, he would not come out,” documents said.

Fisher eventually came out and was arrested.

He told deputies that he did start the fire but claimed he was burning weeds, documents said.

The detective returned to the area where the barn was set on fire. There were no weeds in the area. The start points for the fire were directly on the wood siding, he wrote in documents.

Fisher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County courthouse. He was given a $75,000 bond.

Though Fisher has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

