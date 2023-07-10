Man cited for reportedly illegally landing helicopter in Grand Teton National Park - East Idaho News

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WYO. — A Colorado man was cited after he reportedly illegally landed a helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park.

According to a news release from the park, rangers boated across Jackson Lake and found the helicopter. They also found pilot Peter Smith and a companion picnicking along the lake.

Smith, the owner of West Elk Air in Gunnison, was charged with two violations under the Code of Federal Regulations: “operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations” and “use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA.”

According to the news release, Smith was cited for flying a fixed-wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude in the Gunnison National Park Black Canyon in February 2023. Smith paid a $530 fine in that case.

“The unauthorized landing of helicopters is prohibited on the lands and waters within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park in order to protect wildlife and other natural resources and to preserve the visitor experience,” states the news release.

If convicted, Smith could face a $5,000 fine and six months in jail for each violation.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court before of a federal judge in Jackson, Wyoming, in August.