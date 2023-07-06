Police looking for truck driver involved in July 4 motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police are looking for the driver of a black truck after a crash resulted in a man being hospitalized on the Fourth of July.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of what appears to be an older model two-door black Chevy Silverado, that ran into a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

According to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements, dispatch began receiving calls about the crash around 11:34 p.m.

Callers stated a motorcycle had crashed on the 1400 block of West Broadway Street in front of McDonalds.

According to Clements, the motorcyclist was traveling east on West Broadway, and the black truck was traveling west in the center lane, waiting to turn into the Mcdonald’s parking lot.

The truck turned into the parking lot across the eastbound lanes in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle went down, possibly to avoid striking the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly named, and his condition has not been released.

IFPD would like to speak with the driver of the truck, who left the scene without speaking to officers.

Officials invite the driver to come forward by calling dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and referencing incident 2023-23863.

Anyone who has information regarding the driver’s identity is asked to report the information the same way, by calling (208) 529-1200 and referencing incident 2023-23863.