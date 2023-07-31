WATCH LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing hearing - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES

10:05 a.m. “JJ loved school, his friends and cousins…There are so many lives he has touched that all feel the immense pain and loss of him being gone. Not only was JJ smart, but he was also funny, content, compassionate and empathetic.”

10:02 a.m. Kay recalls making soup one day with JJ. He loved pouring in the ingredients. She says Lori always expressed appreciation that they gave her the greatest gift – JJ.

10:01 a.m. Kay breaks down sobbing as she describes a special connection with JJ. She says the adoption was final in 2014 and JJ moved in with Charles and Lori. They lived with a backyard on a golf course and JJ loved it – he could run anywhere and everywhere.

10 a.m. Kay describes that Lori was a caring mother and it’s “mindblowing” that a few years later she could take his life. “We loved every minute of raising him. That time was priceless.”

9:57 a.m. A photo of Lori’s reaction as Kay is speaking:

9:56 a.m. Kay describes taking JJ home and knowing he was a special child. JJ cried and cried during his first bath at home. Kay remembers putting JJ on Larry’s chest and he slowly stopped crying until he fell asleep. This developed a pattern. “Larry jumped in feet first at 65 years old and did everything a new father should.”

9:54 a.m. Kay looks at Lori and says, “Lori, Todd (JJ’s dad) forgives you. I want to make sure you know that.” Lori does not look at Kay. She has not looked once at the podium where the victims are speaking.

9:53 a.m. Kay says she wants to talk about JJ and how he lived. He was born prematurely. He spent weeks fighting for his life. “He was tiny and fragile…in fact, I still have one of his tiny, preemie diapers. It fits in the palm of my hand.”

9:52 a.m. “She has shown no grief for the lives she took and the pain she caused. Today I take the power back. I pray my words will assist you. My sincerest hope is they will seriously be contemplated.”

9:51 a.m. Kay explains how she learned about her brother’s murder. “This all began with greed. The greed for and desire for a $1 million life insurance policy. I would have given her the money. She could have let JJ and Tylee live and have $1 million. She could have been free to be Chad’s mistress and foot the bill with money from spilled blood. JJ and Tylee could have lived with us and had wonderful lives.” Kay breaks down crying.

9:50 a.m. Kay says Lori abandoned JJ so she could carry on her affair with Chad Daybell and profit from death. “I now realize what a nothing Chad Daybell is. A man with no ability to support anyone. A man who rode his wife’s coattails of success.”

9:49 a.m. “Today marks 1,481 days that have been filled with terror.” Kay explains that Charles was killed and Lori waited to tell Charles’s sons. “This was the beginning of her cruel campaign of terror.”

9:47 a.m. Kay expresses thanks for being able to speak. She starts reading a list of numbers. She says these are more than numbers but will make sense as she continues her statement. She says 80 days ago, the word “guilty” was read. She expresses thanks to the jury for their service.

9:46 a.m. Kay Woodcock will now address the court. Larry leans forward and whispers something in her ear before Kay stands up.

9:45 a.m. “I hope the life you live is full of fear. Just as Tylee lived her life.” Vicki says her granddaughter was a good friend of Tylee. “Her friend was savagely brutalized and murdered at her mother’s hands.” Vicki thanks law enforcement, FBI, prosecutors, court admins, etc. “I especially want to thank those who had to see those things that can’t be unseen. We understand your pain.”

9:43 a.m. “Lori you participated in the savage murders of precious people.” Lori has not looked at Vicki. She is staring straight ahead as Vicki sobs about how this has broken their family. “You are now going to pay the price albeit never sufficient in this life.”

9:42 a.m. Vicki cries as she lists experiences Tammy will get to have again — “laughing, singing, playing games, etc.”

9:41 a.m. “Never will she whisper a joke with her friend and laugh. Never see another sunrise or sunset. Never smell fresh rain or see her grandchildren stomp through a mud puddle. Never to be heard called grandma or mom. Not another birthday, Christmas, birth of a grandchild…”

9:40 a.m. Vicki says the night Tammy died, she had no idea what was to come. “Lori wanted money, sex and more power and what Lori wants, Lori gets.” Instead of a goodnight’s sleep, “Tammy was brutally executed in her own bed. She was taken from us by murdering thieves.”

9:39 a.m. Vicki: “Tammy was beloved. There will be a huge void in our life. This is Tammy’s story. She was a mom, a grandma, a niece, a friend, a librarian. More than a librarian, she was a teacher. Her last days went to preparing a bookfair for underserved children.”

9:37 a.m. Sidebar is over. Wood is now chatting with Vicki privately. Boyce says he is granting the objection. Vicki continues and says Lori’s behavior during the trial was hurtful to her.

9:35 a.m. Judge calls for a sidebar with Thomas and Wood. They go into his chambers. Samatha continues to cry after sitting down.

9:33 a.m. Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, will now read a statement. “I felt (Lori) was shameful during the trial. It was apparent to me and others she did not take the proceedings seriously. Her smirking, her smiling, giggling, talking…” John Thomas objects.

9:33 a.m. “I miss my sister every day. I will grieve for her and my mother ever day. I will always remember them but I choose to forget you. As I leave this courtroom today, I hope to never think of you.”

9:32 a.m. “I am not a dark person or a zombie. For me and my family to be presented that way is unacceptable. Everyone knows what liars you are. They now know what horrible things you have done. You are not an exalted being. There is no huge event that is going to save you. No angels are coming to rescue you.”

9:30 a.m. Tammy says Lori has ripped their family apart. Rob Wood hands Samantha a box of tissues. Samantha says her mother passed away in June “knowing you will never come out of prison again. Her passing was marred by the fact that Tammy’s children choose not to participate in the funeral because of the fear it would cause more drama.”

9:29 a.m. “You could have easily divorced your spouses and live your perverted life….You’ve never met me and I don’t know you but I’ve always been able to tell when I’ve been lied to. You are a liar, an adulterer and a murderer. (Tammy) was 1000x the woman you will ever be.”

9:28 a.m. Larry Woodcock is staring directly at Lori. Lori is looking straight ahead and not at Samantha. “You planned her murder as much as you planned the murder of your own children and your former husband. You had an affair with a married man. You are not exalted beings and your behavior makes you ineligible to be one.”

9:27 a.m. Samantha now speaking on behalf of herself. She is speaking directly to Lori. “What did I find about you? Lies. Everything about you that you tried to tell others is a lie.” John Thomas objects to the statement and Boyce overrules. Samantha continues and explains research she did about Lori. Says it was lie after lie after lie.

9:26 a.m. Ron Douglas says relationship with Chad’s children has become strained. The case took a toll on his deceased wife Phyllis. “Chad was leading a double life…Lori needs to pay for her actions according to the laws of mortals. She will still answer to God when she passes from this life.”

9:25 a.m. Samantha speaking on behalf of Ron Douglas: “Tammy’s death was unexpected and had a profound impact on all of us. We were barely into our recovery process when we learned of Chad’s new marriage…The drama began to unfold and the reason for the quick burial became apparent.”

9:24 a.m. Victims will speak at a podium that will not be shown on the livestream but you will be able to hear what they say. Samantha Gwilliam will also read a statement from her dad Ron Douglas.

9:23 a.m. Boyce says victim impact statements will be first. Then he will hear recommendations from prosecutors and defense for sentencing. Lori will then speak if she wishes.

9:22 a.m. Wood says state will not be calling any witnesses but four victim impact statements will be given. Colby Ryan will have a statement read, Samantha Gwilliam will speak, Vicki Hoban will speak and Kay Woodcock will speak.

9:21 a.m. Defense has no witnesses but John Thomas says Lori may speak.

9:19 a.m. Archibald says on June 13, he submitted 661 pages to the PSI investigator that dealt with Lori’s mental health. He says not all of the pages were included in the PSI. Archibald says he objects to the PSI. Boyce says he issued an order this morning about this issue and says legally he felt it was inappropriate to include all of the information in the PSI. Archibald says Lori was able to review the PSI.

9:17 a.m. There was another factual inaccuracy in a victim impact statement – that Lori was present at the time Tammy died. Boyce says those inaccuracies will be struck from the record.

9:16 a.m. The state has reviewed the PSI. Wood says there were multiple victim impact statements submitted with the report. “We don’t usually comment on those but in one of those victim impact statements there was reference to Tammy Daybell by a pillow. For the record, the state has no evidence of that.”

9:15 a.m. Boyce says a pre-sentence (PSI) report has been completed but Lori choose not to participate in the process. This would have included a mental health evaluation.

9:12 a.m. Boyce explains the procedural history of the case to Lori. Reads her charges and says she was told at the arraignment the possible punishments. He explains that a jury found her guilty on May 12.

9:11 a.m. Rob Wood says he will be making the sentencing recommendation on behalf of the state. John Thomas will be making sentencing recommendations on behalf of the defense. Boyce reminds everyone about courtroom order in effect.

9:09 a.m. Judge Boyce has entered the courtroom.

9:03 a.m. Lori has just entered the courtroom with her attorneys. She is smiling, dressed in an orange/white jail uniform, wearing shackles and handcuffs (and makeup) and carrying a manilla envelope.

9 a.m. Larry and Kay Woodcock have just walked in the courtroom. Vicki Hoban, Samantha and Jason Gwilliam, Annie Cushing and other family members are also here.

8:55 a.m. Several of the deputies and police officers have their wives sitting next to them. I imagine they’ve heard a lot – – and stood strong by their husbands – over the past 3 1/2 years.

8:52 a.m. Lori Vallow Daybell was brought over to the courtroom very early this morning. Police were very discreet on getting her in the building through a side door. We are waiting for her and her attorneys. Prosecutors are in the courtroom. Rob Wood will present his sentencing recommendation on behalf of the state.

8:46 a.m. Around 40-50 people spent the night at the Fremont County Courthouse in hopes of scoring a seat inside the courtroom. This morning Rusty Taco brought breakfast for everyone.

8:42 a.m. Preference for seating was given to victims, their families, jurors and law enforcement. There are about 30 remaining seats in the courtroom.

8:41 a.m. I’m in the courtroom. Lots of law enforcement in the room and 5 of the jurors who found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty are also here. Will post live updates all morning.

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced Monday morning in a hearing that is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Fremont County Courthouse.

EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the hearing in the video player above and Nate Eaton will post updates throughout the sentencing on this story.