Father and 3 sons qualify to compete at 2023 world bull riding finals - East Idaho News

LEMHI — A Lemhi father will be less than 15 feet from all three of his sons as all they compete to become the 2023 world bull riding champion next month.

Michael Francis, father to 15-year-old Rolla, 14-year-old Dillon and 11-year-old Steven, will be fighting off the bulls as his sons ride at the 2023 International Miniature Bull Riding Championship (IMBA) in Ogden, Utah, on September 6-9.

Francis, who has been bull riding since high school, says it’s an honor to stand by his sons’ sides and keep them safe while they experience the adrenaline rush of a lifetime.

“It’s the most rewarding thing in the world for me. I’m right there, able to cheer them on, from 15 feet away through their whole ride,” says Francis. “I’m the first guy to congratulate them as soon as they make a ride. I’m able to be there to protect them if something goes wrong.”

The Francis family as the prepare for the 2023 IMBA World Finals. | Photo Courtesy of Laura Francis

All three of Francis’ sons were able to rack up enough competition points to qualify for the IMBA World Championship, meaning they will all get a chance to win a cash prize and the much-coveted winning belt buckle, along with the title of the world bull riding champion.

“All of them, they all kind of want to be like Dad. My oldest, Rolla, wanted to ride bulls because he thought it was super neat,” says Francis. “We were approached last year about a possible association in the Salmon River valley, and so we got in contact with them and joined.”

The Flying S Mini Bucking Bulls is an association in Leadore, Idaho, that allows teens and young children to ride smaller ‘mini bulls’ before going on to bigger and more intense bull riding competitions as adults.

Dillon Francis. | Photo Courtesy of Laura Francis

According to Francis, 12 young bull riders from southeastern Idaho qualified to compete in the world finals.

As his kids get older, Francis says he is increasingly happy he gets to be right there with his boys to prevent them from being injured in what is considered a very dangerous but rewarding sport.

“Fighting bulls is a huge adrenaline rush. Knowing that serious injury or worse hinges on my ability to protect these kids, I don’t want anything to happen to them when they’re out there, if I can prevent it,” says Francis. “If they do get hurt and there’s nothing I can do, I feel super guilty that there’s nothing I can do.”

Rolla Francis. | Photo Courtesy of Laura Francis

Attending the International Miniature Bull-riding Association World Championship is a high cost for a family from out-of-state, especially with rising costs.

All of the young bull riders are open to sponsorships, including Francis’ sons, who go door-to-door every year, shaking hands and trying to raise money to do what they love.

Steven Francis | Photo Courtesy of Laura Francis

If you’d like to donate to help the competitors get to the 2023 IMBA world finals, you can donate to the bull riders’ families personally, or call Roni Searle with Flying S Mini Bucking Bulls at (208) 357-6616.

You can also visit their website and Facebook page.