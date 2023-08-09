Free soda at new Pick Me Up in Chubbuck on Friday - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – Pick Me Up continues its explosive growth throughout the state with the grand opening of another store at 150 Bullock Street, Ste. 1 in Chubbuck this Friday.

The soda and cookie shop is celebrating the opening of its 14th location by giving away free soda at the drive-thru or in-store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who set up a loyalty number that day will be entered into a drawing for prizes that include a Monster mini-fridge, Coke tumblrs and other swag.

The Chubbuck store is inside an old soda shop called Fiiz, which operated for about a year. Zac and Amy Martin bought it from the previous owners, and they’re excited to expand their footprint in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.

“We have a store in Pocatello and we’ve loved it. We’re so excited to expand in that area and to be in Chubbuck as well,” Amy tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Customers can expect the same menu they’ve seen at other locations, which includes a variety of mixed sodas and energy drinks, along with cookies and popcorn.

The Chubbuck store is the couple’s fourth grand opening this summer. They opened two Ammon stores in June and re-opened a Twin Falls location last month.

The Martins in front of an Ammon store in June. | Courtesy Amy Martin

Since purchasing a small shack from Josh Searle at 2861 Eagle Drive behind Edward’s Theatre in 2019, the Pick Me Up brand has exploded. In addition to Ammon and two Twin Falls locations, there are two stores in Idaho Falls, and Rexburg, one in Rigby, Shelley, Blackfoot and Pocatello. There is also a Hurricane, Utah location.

Amy says they never dreamed it would take off like it has.

“Pick Me Up is just something our community seems to resonate with. We really enjoy being a part of people’s daily life and so we want to reach as many communities as we can,” she says.

While they love offering quality soda to customers, Amy says they’re main focus is the customer experience and making friends.

“Zac and I have focused a lot on our why lately (as outlined in Simon Sinek’s book, ‘Start with Why’). It really comes back to community involvement and being a part of people’s daily lives,” says Amy.

The duo are always on the lookout for other communities where they can grow the brand, but Amy says they don’t have anything specific coming up in the near future.

The Chubbuck store is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. closing time on Friday. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.