Popular soda shop offering free soda until 7 p.m. at new Ammon location - East Idaho News

AMMON – A popular soda shop is celebrating the grand opening of a new location in Ammon.

Pick Me Up opened Friday in a new building north of Broulim’s inside Sandcreek Commons at 2758 East Sunnyside Road. Owners Zac & Amy Martin are giving away free soda to customers until 7 p.m. and those who provide their phone number will be entered into a drawing for $100 worth of in-store credit.

Since the doors opened at 10 a.m., Amy tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve had “the craziest lines all day long.”

“We’re so thrilled to have a beautiful, new location in the community that Pick Me Up was created in. The community’s been so warm and supportive since 2016 when Pick Me Up opened. We’re glad to better serve this area,” Amy says.

The team helped kick off the opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

Left: An employee poses for a photo while serving customers at the drive-thru Friday morning. Right: Staff line up for a ribbon-cutting of the Ammon store. | Courtesy Amy Martin

The menu includes a variety of mixed sodas and energy drinks, along with cookies and popcorn. Some of the most popular items are Posh, which is Coke or Diet Coke with fresh lime and coconut. Uptown with Coke or Pepsi and coconut is a huge seller as well, along with Lucky and Booster, which includes Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry and Mountain Dew with raspberry and mango respectively.

The Martins purchased the business from Josh Searle in 2019. At the time, it was a small shack at 2861 Eagle Drive behind Edward’s Theatre.

Since then, it’s grown to include 13 locations throughout Idaho and Utah, including two in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg, one in Rigby, Shelley, Blackfoot and Pocatello. There are also two stores in Twin Falls, and one in Hurricane, Utah.

The couple are grateful for the growth over the years and they’re looking forward to expanding their brand with new locations in the future. A third Ammon store will be opening on Ammon Road later this summer.

“We want to thank the community for being so supportive of a local small business. How kind everyone has been as we’ve grown from our one location (in Ammon),” says Amy.

The winners of the drawing will be announced Sunday on the business’s Facebook and Instagram page.

The Ammon store is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. closing time on Friday. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.