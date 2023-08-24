Man burned, facing criminal charges after Yellowstone National Park incident - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A 49-year-old man is facing criminal charges after an incident this week at Yellowstone National Park where he sustained thermal burns.

Jason D. Wicks, of Hillman, Michigan, was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming. He faces charges that include off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others.

The incident happened the night of Aug. 22. Wicks “sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremity” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The situation remains under investigation by park officials.

Wicks pleaded not guilty to the charges. As part of the conditions for release, he is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the case is resolved.

No trial date has been set yet.

Several people have been burned in recent years at thermal features in Yellowstone. Park officials remind visitors to remain cautious around the hot water.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Therefore, everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around Yellowstone’s thermal features,” a statement from Yellowstone National Park said.