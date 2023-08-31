Pocatello man sentenced for trafficking meth - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking has been sent to prison.

Isaac Cesar Reyes, 26, entered the guilty plea after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. At a Monday hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced him to at least three years in prison, court records show.

Reyes was arrested in September 2022 after Idaho State Police received an anonymous tip that he had gone to California to retrieve what the source called a “large quantity” of fentanyl pills.

ISP troopers used Reyes’ cell phone number to ping his location and track his return to Idaho.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Reyes for illegal window tint. During the stop, troopers found Reyes in possession of 216.8 grams — around a half-pound — of combined methamphetamine and amphetamine.

In addition to a sentence of three to 12 years in prison, Carnaroli ordered Reyes to pay $10,385.50 in fees and fines.