Court TV's Vinnie Politan talks Daybell, Kohberger, cameras in the courtroom and more from CrimeCon - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando wrapped up Sunday after thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Vinnie Politan hosts ‘Closing Arguments’ weeknights on Court TV. He has covered numerous trials including Jodi Arias, Trayvon Martin, Casey Anthony, Johnny Depp, Alex Murdaugh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, OJ Simpson, Scott Peterson and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Vinnie was a prosecutor in New Jersey and worked in the private legal system. This year was the first time he attended CrimeCon and Nate spoke with him about the annual event, the Daybell and Kohberger trials, his thoughts on cameras in the courtroom and more. Watch their interview in the video player above.

