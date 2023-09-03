Mother's Lounge, Sensory Room offered at Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bingham Healthcare:

BLACKFOOT — This year, there will be a Mother’s Lounge at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek), a member of Bingham Healthcare. In addition, Bingham will also be working with the Bingham Friends of Autism in Blackfoot to create a sensory safe space for children who have sensory processing difficulties, allowing them to rest and relax.

The Mother’s Lounge is a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to escape the heat and nurse their babies. As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have one conveniently located tent, which can be found on the Fair Map in blue.

The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a Mothers’ Lounge.

In a private area in the same, larger tent in the western area by the tunnel, a sensory safe space will be available for parents with children who have sensory processing difficulties. This will be a peaceful place to stop for a minute, cool off and reset from all the noise and lights. The space will be a low-lit, air conditioned room with soft furniture and white noise. This will serve as a place to give the brain and senses a break for moms or dads and children of any age.

Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages. After traveling from booth to booth, take a load off your weary feet and receive a free massage that will give you extra energy to get through the rest of your fair day.

“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” says Valerie Jewett, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Healthcare. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”

While people are having fun at the fair, sometimes accidents do happen. Bingham Memorial’s Emergency Room is just seconds from the fairgrounds, located at 98 Poplar Street. The fully-staffed ER is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For non-emergencies, 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, is located at 1350 Parkway Drive in the Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot (across the street from McDonalds). Patients can be treated with minor emergency and illness needs, such as breaks, sprains, fevers, flu symptoms, minor injuries, stitches, allergic reactions, respiratory illnesses, sinus infections and more.