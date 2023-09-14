Officials looking for masked vandals who caused "significant damage" at Ririe High School - East Idaho News

RIRIE – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on camera damaging a greenhouse at Ririe High School.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell says the two suspects were able to get into a greenhouse building at the high school that is used for the agriculture programs.

The suspects reportedly caused “significant damage” to the greenhouse and items inside. An exact estimate of the value of damage is not yet known.

The vandals were wearing black ski masks, one was wearing a shirt that said “Aero,” and at one point, the vandals pulled up their shirts and left them hanging around their necks.

Law enforcement also believes they have footage of the car involved, shown below.

If you have any information, please submit tips anonymously at ifcrime.org or call dispatch at 208-529-1200.