Teen who died in early morning Bingham County crash identified - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local coroner has identified a teenager who died in a crash Monday morning.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts said the teen who died in the crash was William Schweigen, 17, from Salt Lake City.

RELATED | Juvenile killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash on I-15

The two-vehicle crash happened before 12:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 99 in Bingham County.

A vehicle with three juveniles, including Schweigen, was traveling northbound on I-15 when it left the right shoulder, crossed back over the northbound lanes, left the median shoulder, and rolled. The vehicle then came to rest in the southbound lanes, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 2022 Ram Promaster, driven by a 65-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound when it hit the rolled vehicle.

Two juvenile occupants were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Schweigen died from his injuries at the crash. All three were not wearing seatbelts, according to ISP. It is unclear if Schweigen was the driver or a passenger.

The driver of the Promaster was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt, the ISP release said. His name has not been released, and his condition is unknown.

“This accident remains under investigation, and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the family of this young man in your thoughts and prayers,” Roberts said in a news release Monday.