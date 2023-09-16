Thrift store in Idaho Falls clearing inventory Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The 1st Street Thrift has closed its doors, and the building’s new owner is giving the local community one more shot at getting a great deal.

Although Myles Van Leuven held a liquidation sale several weeks ago, he hopes one last clearance sale will ensure people who need items in the inventory can get them.

But don’t count on another liquidation coming a few weeks down the road.

“Everything left at the end of the day will be donated to a different thrift store,” Van Leuven said.

There is clothing still available, as well as books and household items. These will be on sale for just $1.

“Some stuff still has the original tags,” he said.

Household items are still available. | Courtesy Myles Van Leuven.

If you want to purchase some shelving or other fixtures from the store itself, Van Leuven says he’ll take offers.

“It’s going to be a good deal for everybody,” Van Leuven said. “The more you buy, the more amenable I’ll be to make a deal.”

The sale will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old First Street Thrift building at 200 1st Street, in downtown Idaho Falls.

Van Leuven extended his appreciation to the community.

“Thanks for supporting the business for so long,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people drop in and say they liked the thrift store and they hope another one moves in.” The location won’t be a thrift store anymore, but he is happy 1st Street Thrift made a difference for so many people.