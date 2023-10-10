Incumbent Scott Wessel running against Sean Crystal for Ammon City Council seat - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the fourth of four stories on candidates running for Ammon City Council in November. Read the first article on candidates running for seat 3 here. Read the second article on candidates running for council seat 5 here. Read the third article on candidates running for council seat 4 here.

AMMON — Two candidates are running against each other for a city council seat in Ammon.

Incumbent Scott Wessel and Sean Crystal are running against each other for council seat 1.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Wessel multiple times but did not hear back from him.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Crystal: Greetings, fellow Ammon residents! I’m Sean Calvert Crystal, a lifelong Idahoan, dedicated father, and enthusiastic community member. Born in Pocatello, raised in Goshen, I found my home in Ammon in 2018, cherishing the sense of community and shared progress.

Family is my bedrock, and it’s a joy raising my two young children in our supportive city. My journey, marked by overcoming personal adversities including the loss of my father and a significant injury, represents my commitment to resilience and personal growth, culminating in building a family, acquiring a home, and becoming an integral part of Ammon.

Professionally, I’ve evolved from food service to e-commerce at Infinity Coins and am pioneering in the legal non-psychoactive cannabis industry with 710 Spectrum LLC. My academic pursuits in political science, though paused, have ignited a fervor for community service.

Volunteering is a silent commitment for me. A former Boy Scout, I embody the “pay it forward” philosophy, aiding others without seeking accolades. While I haven’t directly contributed to Ammon’s development, my support for local events and businesses signifies my dedication to our community’s prosperity.

I may not have public office experience, but I bring a fresh perspective, a heartfelt connection to our community, and an unwavering determination to ensure Ammon continues to flourish. Together, let’s forge a future where every Ammon resident feels valued and heard!

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Crystal: My proudest accomplishment is the journey of personal transformation and resilience I embarked upon after facing significant challenges around 2010-2011, including the loss of my father and a severe knee injury. These adversities tested my spirit, but I emerged with a renewed sense of purpose and determination.

This journey led me to build a loving family, establish a home in the welcoming community of Ammon, and contribute to the local fabric by supporting events and businesses. It also fueled my entrepreneurial spirit, guiding me to explore responsible and legal avenues in the non-psychoactive cannabis industry with 710 Spectrum LLC, while continuing my professional growth in e-commerce at Infinity Coins.

This turnaround, from life’s lowest points to a place of stability, community involvement, and family joy, is a testament to the power of resilience, adaptability, and a positive mindset. It’s a reflection of not just my individual growth, but also the potential within all of us to overcome challenges and build a fulfilling life. I am proud to share this journey with the Ammon community and hope to inspire others to pursue their paths of self-improvement and community contribution.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Crystal: I am seeking political office in Ammon to give back to a community that has been a cornerstone of my family’s life and to be a voice for positive change and inclusive growth. My experiences have instilled in me a deep appreciation for resilience, community bonds, and the transformative power of collective action.

My political platform is centered around fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable Ammon. I advocate for:

Economic Development: Supporting local businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship, and attracting diverse industries to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Supporting local businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship, and attracting diverse industries to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Community Engagement: Promoting civic participation, enhancing communication between residents and local government, and nurturing a sense of community pride and unity.

Promoting civic participation, enhancing communication between residents and local government, and nurturing a sense of community pride and unity. Sustainable Practices: Implementing environmentally friendly policies and practices to preserve our natural resources and ensure a healthy, sustainable future for our children.

Implementing environmentally friendly policies and practices to preserve our natural resources and ensure a healthy, sustainable future for our children. Education and Youth Engagement: Investing in our schools, supporting extracurricular activities, and creating opportunities for youth to be active, engaged members of our community.

I am committed to listening to the needs and aspirations of all Ammon residents and working collaboratively to build a community where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered to shape our shared future.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Crystal: One of the most pressing challenges facing Ammon is managing the rapid land and housing development while ensuring our infrastructure can adequately support this growth. Residents are already experiencing increased congestion on main roads, particularly during rush hours, and there are valid concerns about the capacity of our sewer system to accommodate the expanding population.

To address these challenges, my plan includes:

Comprehensive Infrastructure Assessment: Conducting a thorough review of our current infrastructure to identify areas of concern and prioritize necessary upgrades and expansions.

Conducting a thorough review of our current infrastructure to identify areas of concern and prioritize necessary upgrades and expansions. Strategic Traffic Management: Implementing smart traffic solutions to alleviate congestion, improve road safety, and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents.

Implementing smart traffic solutions to alleviate congestion, improve road safety, and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents. Sustainable Development Practices: Collaborating with developers to ensure new projects incorporate sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, and are aligned with the community’s needs and values.

Collaborating with developers to ensure new projects incorporate sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, and are aligned with the community’s needs and values. Community Engagement: Actively involving residents in discussions about development and infrastructure planning, ensuring their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed.

Actively involving residents in discussions about development and infrastructure planning, ensuring their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed. Funding and Partnerships: Exploring diverse funding sources and forming partnerships with state and federal agencies to secure resources for infrastructure improvement.

By proactively addressing infrastructure needs and fostering open communication with residents, we can ensure that Ammon’s growth is sustainable, inclusive, and reflective of our community’s values and aspirations.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Crystal: In our close-knit community of Ammon, every voice matters. My approach to representing all constituents, regardless of differing views, is rooted in accessibility, open dialogue, and mutual respect. Here’s how I plan to connect with and represent everyone:

Community Gatherings: Organizing informal gatherings and discussions to foster a sense of community and encourage open conversation about the needs and aspirations of our residents.

Organizing informal gatherings and discussions to foster a sense of community and encourage open conversation about the needs and aspirations of our residents. Direct Communication: Being readily available through phone, email, and social media to address concerns, answer questions, and provide updates on city matters.

Being readily available through phone, email, and social media to address concerns, answer questions, and provide updates on city matters. Local Presence: Actively participating in community events, local businesses, and public spaces to stay connected with the pulse of Ammon and understand the diverse perspectives of our residents.

Actively participating in community events, local businesses, and public spaces to stay connected with the pulse of Ammon and understand the diverse perspectives of our residents. Constructive Dialogue: Engaging respectfully with differing opinions, seeking common ground, and working collaboratively to find solutions that reflect the collective values of our community.

By being an active and approachable member of our community, I aim to build trust, encourage civic participation, and ensure that the varied views and needs of our residents are heard and incorporated into the decision-making process.

What areas in your community need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Crystal: In Ammon, addressing the challenges brought by rapid development is a pressing need. Immediate improvement is essential in the following areas:

Infrastructure Enhancement: With increased congestion and concerns about sewer system capacity, we must prioritize infrastructure upgrades to accommodate growth and maintain the quality of life for our residents.

With increased congestion and concerns about sewer system capacity, we must prioritize infrastructure upgrades to accommodate growth and maintain the quality of life for our residents. Sustainable Development: Balancing development with sustainability is crucial. I will advocate for responsible building practices and environmental considerations in every new project.

Balancing development with sustainability is crucial. I will advocate for responsible building practices and environmental considerations in every new project. Community Engagement: Strengthening the bond between residents and local government will foster a sense of unity and shared responsibility. I will promote transparency and encourage active civic participation.

To address these needs, I will:

Advocate for Comprehensive Planning: Work towards a detailed assessment and strategic planning for infrastructure, ensuring it aligns with the pace of development.

Work towards a detailed assessment and strategic planning for infrastructure, ensuring it aligns with the pace of development. Foster Collaboration: Engage with developers, environmental experts, and the community to incorporate sustainable practices and address residents’ concerns in development projects.

Engage with developers, environmental experts, and the community to incorporate sustainable practices and address residents’ concerns in development projects. Enhance Communication: Utilize various platforms to keep residents informed and involved in decision-making, ensuring their voices shape the future of Ammon.

By focusing on these areas and taking proactive measures, we can ensure that Ammon continues to thrive as a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community for all residents.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Crystal: While I have not yet had the opportunity to delve deeply into the specifics of Ammon’s city budget, I am committed to a thorough examination and transparent discussion about our fiscal priorities once in office. Based on the immediate needs of our community, here are some preliminary thoughts:

1. Potential for Increased Funding:

Infrastructure: With the ongoing development in our city, it is imperative that we allocate additional resources to infrastructure to address congestion and maintain the high quality of life in Ammon.

With the ongoing development in our city, it is imperative that we allocate additional resources to infrastructure to address congestion and maintain the high quality of life in Ammon. Community Engagement Initiatives: Strengthening our community bonds and fostering civic participation are essential, and additional investment in this area can yield long-term benefits.

2. Areas for Consideration of Adjustments:

Efficiency Review: A comprehensive and objective review of all city departments and services will help identify any areas where resources can be optimized and reallocated to meet pressing needs.

A comprehensive and objective review of all city departments and services will help identify any areas where resources can be optimized and reallocated to meet pressing needs. Responsible Stewardship: Ensuring ethical governance and prudent use of public funds is paramount. I am committed to avoiding undue influence and maintaining the public interest at the forefront of all decisions.

My approach will be collaborative and community-focused, ensuring that the voices of Ammon residents are heard, and that our budget reflects the values and priorities of the people we serve.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can city officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Crystal: Local media plays a pivotal role in Ammon by informing residents, fostering community dialogue, and holding public officials accountable. While it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges and biases that can exist in media reporting, it’s equally important to recognize the value of a free press in a democratic society.

Informing and Engaging: Local media keeps our community informed about city developments, events, and issues, fostering civic engagement and a sense of community.

Local media keeps our community informed about city developments, events, and issues, fostering civic engagement and a sense of community. Accountability: Through investigative reporting, media serves as a watchdog, ensuring transparency and accountability in city governance.

To foster a better relationship with the media, city officials can:

Maintain Open Communication: Regularly engage with media outlets, provide timely information, and be accessible for interviews and inquiries.

Regularly engage with media outlets, provide timely information, and be accessible for interviews and inquiries. Transparency: Be transparent about city decisions, policies, and developments, fostering trust and reducing the likelihood of misinformation.

Be transparent about city decisions, policies, and developments, fostering trust and reducing the likelihood of misinformation. Community Forums: Host joint community forums with local media to discuss city issues, allowing residents to hear diverse perspectives and engage in constructive dialogue.

Host joint community forums with local media to discuss city issues, allowing residents to hear diverse perspectives and engage in constructive dialogue. Addressing Concerns: Proactively address any inaccuracies or concerns with media reporting, providing clarifications and corrections when necessary.

By embracing open communication and mutual respect, city officials and local media can work collaboratively to serve the best interests of the Ammon community.