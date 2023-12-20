Bannock County man gets probation for string of vandalism that left mailboxes, vehicles damaged - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to damaging numerous mailboxes and multiple cars in and around Inkom has been ordered to serve four years of supervised probation.

Clinton Lane Haggard, 31, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Scott Axline sentenced Haggard to two separate and consecutive probation terms of two years apiece.

Haggard was arrested in November following an investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls reporting extensive acts of vandalism the morning of Nov. 23. Over the course of their investigation, deputies discovered several mailboxes that appeared to have been damaged or destroyed using what deputies believed to have been something similar to a baseball bat. Deputies also found two vehicles in the same area which had sustained significant damage.

The string of damage led deputies to Haggard’s home, where they found a vehicle matching one seen in surveillance footage of the vandalism. The vehicle was registered to Haggard.

During an interview, Haggard admitted to damaging the mailboxes and vehicles, saying he was dealing with family issues and highly intoxicated at the time.

He was initially charged with three felony counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of the same charge. As part of his agreement with the prosecutor, one of the felony charges was amended to a misdemeanor while the remaining two were dismissed.

At sentencing, Axline suspended a 180-day jail sentence as well as $1,000 of $2,465 in fees and fines. Axline also ordered Haggard to complete 20 hours of community service.