Idaho man incarcerated at Boise-area prison killed by fellow prisoner, IDOC says - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A man incarcerated at a prison south of Boise died Sunday and the suspect in his fatal beating, a fellow prisoner, has been moved to a maximum security facility, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man at the Idaho State Correctional Center was assaulted by another prisoner, a spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman by email. He died less than an hour after the assault.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Milo Warnock and said in a news release that he died from multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Idaho State Police investigators are looking into the attack. A spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information from the Statesman.

The suspect was moved into administrative segregation, or solitary confinement, immediately after the attack, but he’s now at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to IDOC spokesperson Jeff Ray.

In June, 26-year-old Junior Garcia, who was incarcerated at the state’s maximum security prison, died after two other prisoners allegedly beat him to death, the Statesman previously reported. The two suspects have since been charged.