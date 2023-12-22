Idaho state board names Robert Wagner 14th president of Idaho State University - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Roughly 100 people were present as the Idaho State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Wagner as the next president of Idaho State University.

Currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Utah State University, Wagner will become the 14th president in the university’s history when he assumes the role on Jan. 29.

Speaking for the first time as ISU president-to-be, Wagner offered an address that spanned some 10 minutes. One common theme of the address — something he repeated multiple times — was: “There is something special about this institution.”

Wagner spoke about the “noticeably brighter” future at ISU and the promise it has shown over recent years.

“I have every expectation, we will continue to grow brighter and brighter moving forward,” he added.

Wagner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah before attaining a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Finally, he completed his schooling earning a Ph.D. in political science from the State University of New York at Albany.

His path, Wagner added, gives him a unique vantage point on the pursuit of higher education. As he explained, he completed his BS as a new father, his masters as a father of four, and his doctorate as a father of five, thousands of miles away from extended family.

Having lived through those circumstances, Wagner assured current ISU students, as well as alumni, that his focus will be on maintaining a high-caliber, affordable, relevant and impactful higher education.

“I pledge to you my unwavering support and dedication to this great institution,” he said. … “ISU will continue to be a student-centric university.

Idaho State Board of Education board member Cindy Siddoway introduces Dr. Robert Wagner as the president of ISU. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho State Board of Education officially confirmed the selection of Wagner as the next ISU president during a meeting broadcast inside the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center on the ISU campus. During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve Wagner.

Board member Cindy Siddoway had the honor of introducing Wagner. She explained the board received 80 applications for the position.

Those 80 applicants, Siddoway continued, were trimmed to 12 semifinalists by a search committee which included ISU students, staff, faculty and administrators, as well as community leaders.

Five of the 12 were then selected for interviews by the board.

“Our search was a bit of a whirlwind experience, officially launched just four months ago,” Siddoway said.

“Idaho State University has been on a roll these past five-and-a-half years, and it was of utmost importance that we find the right person to build on the momentum,” she added.

Wagner, she concluded, was the perfect fit.

Because current university president, Kevin Satterlee, will officially retire on Dec. 31, and Wagner will not start until Jan. 29, the board also named an interim president to fill the gap. Current ISU Vice President of Operations Brian Sagendorf was named interim president with a unanimous vote.

Wagner, who will receive an annual salary of $420,000, thanked Satterlee for his “outstanding leadership and vision,” and for directing the university on a trajectory of success into the future.

“I am so happy to be part of an undeniably special university, and I will work with you all to make it even more extraordinary,” Wagner said. … “Thank you very much, and go Bengals.”