Man charged with cocaine trafficking after officers suspect overdose - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS- A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after he was reportedly found with over a pound of cocaine.

Kevin Alexander Moses was charged with felony drug trafficking of cocaine, felony manufacturing, delivering, or possessing cocaine, misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor false information provided to an officer.

On Saturday, around 2:50 p.m., an Idaho Falls police officer was investigating a case near Alan Street and Nixon Avenue when he noticed a black sedan kept driving by.

According to court documents, the officer got behind the sedan, noticed it had a suspended license plate, and pulled over the car.

The officer identified the driver as Moses and recognized him from previous encounters at the Bonneville County Jail. He also identified two other women who were passengers in the car.

Moses reportedly tried to tell the officer his name was “Zachary,” which the officer says was a lie. He verified Moses had a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

During a search of Moses’ person, an officer reportedly found a “long hard object and what felt like a part of a hollowed out pen,” according to police reports. Moses told the officer it was a lighter.

When the officer removed the lighter, there was also reportedly a “hollowed out white pen with powder residue.” While placing Moses in the police car, officers noted he was “shaky, nervous and tensing up.”

An accompanying officer stated Moses was possibly having a seizure. When they went to check on him in the car, Moses reportedly complained of being in pain and “did not feel good” before telling officers he “did coke today.”

Officers called EMS to evaluate Moses and noticed a “red cut straw with powder and (a) rolled dollar bill in (the) left pocket of his flannel shirt.”

According to court documents, Moses told one of the officers, “everything in the car is mine.” After telling Moses his Miranda Rights, he reportedly “immediately requested a lawyer.”

Officers then began searching the car, where they reportedly found “a bag with scales, multiple baggies, phones, a large bag of white powdery substance and multiple empty and full baggies of a green leafy-like substance,” according to the police report.

Officers also found a glass bong, a wallet with Moses’ ID in it and a “large sum of cash,” a plastic bag with blue tablets which they suspected were LSD tabs, and multiple vape cartridges that advertised to have THC.

Officers seized the THC wax, suspected LSD tabs, and tested the white powdery substance, which returned as a presumptive positive for cocaine.

The total weight of the presumed cocaine was 485 grams or 1.06 pounds.

They were not able to test the suspected marijuana or suspected LSD at the time, as the tests were “out of stock,” according to the police report.

During the search, one of the officers suspected Moses might be overdosing and asked another officer if they had Narcan, a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.

According to the officer in the police report, Moses’ eyes were dilated.

“Based on my training and experience, dilated pupils and muscle spasms, muscle tensing, and restlessness are indicators of a stimulant such as methamphetamine or cocaine,” says the officer in court documents. “Also, Narcan (naloxone) works on opiates and not cocaine or methamphetamine.”

EMS arrived soon after and transported Moses to EIRMC.

Officers later went to the hospital and spoke with hospital staff who had reportedly given Moses “several medications.”

A jail clearance form was completed, and Moses was booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a bond of $75,000.

Moses is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Moses has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.