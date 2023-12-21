Mat and Savanna Shaw are back answering 7 Questions and playing "Either/Or" - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

I’m so happy that Mat and Savanna Shaw are back! I first interviewed them in 2020 and then again in 2021. They are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine. Their first song, “The Prayer,” went viral so they continued releasing duets on social media and streaming platforms, with singles charting in both the US and UK.

They’ve released multiple albums and performed all over the country. They were recently in Idaho Falls and I caught up with them! Here’s what I asked Mat and Savanna:

How have things changed for you since I last interviewed you both?

How do you pick the songs you put on your albums?

What are your favorite Christmas songs?

Do you have any exciting albums coming out soon?

Savanna, we saw a video on Instagram of you waxing your dad’s nose. What was that like?

What do you do when you’re not making music?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Mat and Savanna Shaw in the video player above – and catch a little game we played called “Either/Or.” You can follow the Shaws on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.