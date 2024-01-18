 Crews fighting fire at Reed's Dairy - East Idaho News
Crews fighting fire at Reed’s Dairy

  
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Fire crews are at a fire at Reed’s Dairy on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. Smoke can be seen pouring out of a building next to the main store, and multiple firefighters are on scene.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

firefighters at dairy fire
Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls Police are directing traffic around Reed’s Dairy, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter there, and we will update this story as we learn more.

