Local woman opens float therapy business in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY

Come and relax inside the float tanks at Soul Sister Float Therpy

RIGBY – Mandy’s Zollinger’s world turned upside down when her brother passed away in 2012. It began a long journey of healing that’s become a career path and business venture.

The 43-year-old Ashton woman is the owner of Soul Sister Float Therapy at 255 Farnsworthy Way, Ste. C in Rigby. The shop has two float tanks filled with warm water, many pounds of dissolved Epsom salt and an infrared light. Its purpose is to be a de-stressor and provide a relaxing experience for clients.

“Our brains are on the go 24/7, so being able to check out for a while (is good for your mental health). When I come out, I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Zollinger tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Since launching on Dec. 22, there’s only been a day or two when clients haven’t dropped in, and she’s grateful for the turnout.

Her brother’s untimely passing more than a decade ago got her interested in a variety of natural healing methods. She looked into energy healing, herbs, essential oils, foot zoning and other practices, which gave her a lot of solace. It made her want to help others experience that as well.

“I’ve been a mother hen since I was little, and I like to take care of people,” says Zollinger.

Years of research prompted her to get the education she needed to open a clinic that provided these services. She opened Soul Sister Healing on College Avenue in Rexburg about two years ago.

Several years before, she experienced float therapy for the first time in Twin Falls and fell in love with it. Bringing this type of service to the area is something she became passionate about and the idea of opening a clinic in Rigby where she grew up was appealing.

The space on Farnsworth Way became available, but it wasn’t big enough to accommodate both businesses. She closed the Rexburg store about a month before opening the float therapy business.

Soul Sister Float Therapy storefront in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

There are two float therapy rooms, and she’s in the process of finishing a third room, where she’s planning to provide other services as well.

“I’ll do foot zoning, and I’ve got a friend who’s a massage therapist. Another friend who does esthetics is going to rent the space and offer facials and other things as well,” says Zollinger.

Zollinger is also in the process of becoming an orthobionomist, someone who does a type of massage therapy that facilitates the body’s natural self-healing and self-regulating responses by moving away from pain.

“A chiropractor will pop you back into place or a massage therapist really works sore muscles. Orthobionomy works in an area (that’s away from the pain) to relieve the muscles and nerves (that are in pain elsewhere on the body),” she says.

Ultimately, she hopes to one day have a healing center in a bigger space with practitioners for multiple practices under one roof.

She’s thrilled to be open and looks forward to serving clients.

Soul Sister Float Therapy is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. with a 10 a.m. opening Saturday and Sunday.

