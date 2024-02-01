Owner of new health clinic loves to help clients improve self-esteem through esthetics - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

New clinic offers variety of esthetics treatments

Treatment at Rejuvenate Health Spa removes rosacea, sun spots, freckles and other splotches | Courtesy Miranda Ogden

AMMON – Miranda Ogden worked as a nurse for 13 years before realizing there was another aspect of the medical industry she loved even more. Months after launching her own clinic, she says she never dreamed this is where life would take her.

The 39-year-old Idaho Falls woman opened Rejuvenate Health Spa inside BodyWorx Massage Therapy & Esthetics at 1558 Midway Avenue in October. It provides a variety of esthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, skin tightening and wrinkle reduction, a treatment that removes sun spots, freckles, rosacea and other conditions to improve skin tone. It also offers massages.

These services are offered in partnership with BodyWorx and Belle Medical at 3830 South 25th East, Ste. 300, in Idaho Falls. Clients can schedule an appointment for the Ammon building or an in-home treatment with friends and family.

Ogden is pleased with the response, and she’s hosting a launch event on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Midway location for the public to learn more.

Her interest in healthcare began years ago when her brother was diagnosed with a heart condition. He spent lots of time at Primary Children’s Hospital, and it made her want to help others.

She worked as a nurse in various aspects of the medical field before taking a job at Belle Medical several years ago. It was the skin-tightening treatment that prompted her to open this clinic.

“I was seeing my patients over at Belle having this loose skin (after liposuction), and we had nothing to offer them. We had a patient come in who had the (skin-tightening) service done somewhere else. I was very impressed with her results,” Ogden tells EastIdahoNews.com.

She’s hoping to offer additional services in the future and watch her clinic grow.

“I’ve got a friend who wants to provide Botox with us, so (hopefully) we can expand the options that are available to people,” she says.

The clinic is open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. To schedule a visit or learn more, call (208) 219-7882 or click here.

Rigby Chamber hosting ribbon-cutting for float therapy business

RIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate the opening of a new float therapy business on Friday.

Soul Sister Float Therapy at 225 Farnsworth Way, Ste. C, offers two float tanks filled with warm water, many pounds of Epsom salt and an infrared light to help clients de-stress from their busy lives.

RELATED | Local woman opens float therapy business in Rigby

It opened Dec. 22 and owner Mandy Zollinger is thrilled with the response.

The ribbon-cutting will get underway at noon on Feb. 2. The community is invited to stick around and learn more following the event.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with LOVER Expo in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The Falls Market is thrilled to announce the LOVER Expo, an extraordinary event showcasing the best of local entrepreneurship and community spirit.

It’s happening on Feb. 10 at the Mountain America Center.

Brought to you by Balanced Health, Teton Toyota, and Empire Strength & Fitness, this free, one-of-a-kind expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering a full day of exploration, enjoyment and unique experiences.

More than 300 local businesses will be on display, including food, music and a bounce house for kids. The first 100 guests will receive exclusive swag bags filled with gifts and goodies. The expo will also feature an assortment of beauty products, boutique clothing and more.

