These highways remain closed Wednesday morning due to severe weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to extreme weather:

US Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton to Warm River

Blowing snow and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. Several schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to the weather.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.