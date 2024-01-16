These schools are delayed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to cold weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are delayed Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions:

West Jefferson School District 253 is on a hour two-hour delays

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if any other delays are announced.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a wind chill warning Monday that’s in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sub zero temperatures are expected overnight with dangerously cold wind chills.

