These schools are delayed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to cold weather - East Idaho News

These schools are delayed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to cold weatherPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are delayed Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions:
- West Jefferson School District 253 is on a hour two-hour delays
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if any other delays are announced.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a wind chill warning Monday that’s in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sub zero temperatures are expected overnight with dangerously cold wind chills.
For the latest road conditions, visit 511 Idaho. You can also view road conditions on the EastIdahoNews.com traffic webcam page.
For the latest weather conditions, click here.
