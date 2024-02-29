Idaho Falls man wants to recycle your old electronics and appliances - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Have an old TV or computer to get rid of? This guy will take them off your hands

Daniel Forbush poses for a photo inside E-cyclers of Idaho | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – If it plugs into a wall and has internal circuitry, Daniel Forbush loves to take it apart.

He owns a business that recycles and refurbishes any electronic device.

The 29-year-old Idaho Falls man and his wife, Anna, are the owners of E-cyclers of Idaho at 1976 North Yellowstone Highway. The business has been in operation since about 2011 but the Forbushes took it over in 2021.

Old TVs are the most common item customers drop off. He refurbishes a lot of computers for people as well and resells them at a much lower rate than other businesses. See what it’s like to repair a computer in the video above.

Daniel says one thing that makes his business stand out is that it’s R2v3 certified, which means it’s legally obligated to recycle all electronics in an environmentally safe manner and destroy any sensitive data stored on those devices.

“Hospitals, medical and government facilities can now recycle their electronics at our (business) because we have that certification,” says Daniel.

Daniel’s uncle, Mark Jeffs, was the original owner of the business. He got his start as an IT technician repairing computer network issues at the Idaho National Laboratory. When he passed away in 2021, Daniel took it over.

He worked at his uncle’s shop in high school and had been planning to open a similar business of his own. His uncle’s untimely passing allowed him to buy an already established brand.

Though he appreciates what he learned from his uncle, he’s glad to now be in a position to implement some of the ideas he brought up as an employee that he and Jeffs didn’t agree on. One of those ideas is the R2v3 certification that Daniel says has brought him “a broader spectrum of clients.”

“We get audited every year to make sure we are following certain processes,” he says. “If they find out we’re not following those processes, they can revoke our certification, and we can be fined.”

The city of Idaho Falls recently announced it’s getting rid of its recycle bins around town, Daniel says, and he’s hoping to buy them so customers have options to drop off their unwanted items.

Those interested in selling their old electronics and appliances can call the business and get a quote. The number is (208) 881-9481.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

New salon and spa owned by three women opens in Rexburg and is a one-stop-shop

Pocatello looking for feedback on city’s Downtown Historic District at open house

‘Shark Tank’ is updating viewers on the ‘dough-licious’ deal Barbara Corcoran offered local business

Local martial arts studio to host “Battle at the Falls” taekwondo tournament