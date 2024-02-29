Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Jeremy Best murder case - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — The Teton County Prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against Jeremy Best, a man accused of killing his wife, her unborn child and their toddler.

Bailey Smith, Teton County prosecuting attorney, filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty Wednesday evening. Best, 48, was indicted by a grand jury in December for three counts of first-degree murder and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

“The state has received no such evidence, and found no mitigating circumstances that are sufficiently compelling to render imposition of the death penalty unjust in this case,” Smith wrote in her notice.

Best is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant wife, Kali Randall, at their Victor home in November before taking off with their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best. Best was found naked over 24 hours later in a sleeping bag along a rural Bonneville County road. Zeke was discovered dead nearby, according to law enforcement.

Smith wrote that she intends to prove at least one of 10 statutory aggravating circumstances:

At the time the murder of Kali Jean Best was committed, the defendant also committed another murder. At the time the murder of the unborn fetus carried by Kali Jean Best was committed, the defendant also committed another murder. At the time the murder of Zeke Gregory Best was committed, the defendant also committed another murder. The murder of Zeke Gregory Best was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity. The murder of Kali Jean Best was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity. The murder of the unborn fetus carried by Kali Jean Best was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity. By the murder of Kali Jean Best, or circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life. By the murder of the unborn fetus carried by Kali Jean Best, or circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life. By the murder of Zeke Gregory Best, or circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life. The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murders of Kali Jean Best, her unborn fetus, and Zeke Gregory Best, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder, which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society.

Jim Archibald, Best’s attorney, filed a notice last month asking Smith not to file the death penalty. Archibald argued Best did not kill his family out of malice but had a mental breakdown. Best has pleaded not guilty to all charges.