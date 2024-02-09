Search for hit-and-run suspect continues as deputies release surveillance video - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A surveillance video has been released by law enforcement showing a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released the video Friday and deputies are still asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle and suspect.

RELATED | Deputies need help identifying hit and run vehicle after man was left with life-threatening injuries

The incident happened Tuesday night. Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded after 8 p.m. to Derrald Avenue, just east of 25th East in Ammon between Sportsman’s Warehouse and Alpine Jewelers.

They found a severely injured man on the road, a news release said.

Deputies learned a dark-colored extended cab pickup traveling east on Derrald Avenue hit the man as he walked across the street.

As bystanders stopped to help the victim, the suspect’s vehicle left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Tips and information have been coming in from the community, however, the identity of the suspect is still unknown, Friday’s news release said.

The victim is still being treated for injuries at the hospital.

“Deputies were able to obtain security video from nearby businesses, a portion of which has been released in hopes the person involved will come forward or tips leading to their identity will be revealed,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200″>(208) 529-1200.

Tips and information can also be reported anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or the P3tips app on your mobile device.