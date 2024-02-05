Suspect arrested for hit-and-run in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A suspect has been arrested for a hit-and-run that happened over the weekend in Chubbuck.

The suspect, Axel Gustavo Ruiz-Villa, was arrested in American Falls on Sunday, Feb. 4 in connection to an ongoing investigation. He was charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to a Chubbuck Police news release.

The incident occurred Friday at around 6 p.m. when a white Dodge Nitro hit a pedestrian crossing the 4100 block of Yellowstone Avenue near TJ Maxx. Officials said the involved vehicle fled the area, and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

“The vehicle involved in this incident was located by the Power County Sheriff’s Office, parked at a residence in American Falls,” according to the release.

The victim has not been identified, but his father contacted EastIdahoNews.com and said his son was on life support at the hospital.

It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed against Ruiz-Villa. Police said no further information will be released at this time.

While Ruiz-Villa was arrested for the hit-and-run, it does not necessarily mean he committed the crime. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.