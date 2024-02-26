Suspects arrested after alleged string of car burglaries - East Idaho News

INKOM – Two suspects were arrested after being accused of multiple car burglaries in Inkom.

April Ruiz, 39, was charged with 14 counts of felony burglary and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.

Robbert Call, 38, was charged with one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on a warrant from Bonneville County.

According to a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Ruiz and Call were arrested on Sunday. Detectives identified the suspects through security footage shared by residents.

Detectives found various stolen items after serving a search warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Commercial Street in Inkom, where the suspects lived.

The first in a string of alleged burglaries was reported on Feb. 12, and the most recent was reported on the morning of Feb. 25.

According to the release, most of the burglaries occurred between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., and all of the vehicles burglarized were unlocked.

“Even in a small town, it’s important to lock your cars and homes in case of a situation like this. We live in a great area with great people, but we’re still not immune to crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. Justin Cannon, a detective on the case in the release. “I really want to thank the community for sharing their tips and footage with us. We wouldn’t have been able to catch them without the camera footage.”

Ruiz and Call are expected to appear in court on Feb. 26. If convicted, Ruiz could face up to life in prison, and Call could face up to five years in prison.

Though Ruiz and Call have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

The sheriff’s office says it’s possible that additional burglaries in the area have not been reported. Cannon encourages people to report any stolen items, even if the item was taken weeks ago.

To report a burglary or other crime, call 208-236-7111 or visit bannockcounty.us/sheriff.