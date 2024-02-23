Two arrested after allegedly refusing to leave man's home, beating him on the doorstep - East Idaho News

LEWISVILLE – Two people were arrested after they reportedly refused to leave a man’s home and then attacked him on the doorstep.

Jesse Adakai, 34, was charged with felony aggravated battery.

Brittany Ann Franck, 28, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 14, a man reported to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy that his brother had been attacked at their mother’s home.

According to court documents, the reporting party said his brother had a “ripped ear and other cuts and bruises” on his face. He also told the deputy there was a pool of blood in the doorway of their mother’s house from his brother lying there before calling for help.

The brother agreed to meet the deputy at the house. On his way there, the deputy received a call from a security officer at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, who said a man had just come in with “severe injuries from apparently being attacked at his home.”

The deputy got the phone number for the victim’s mother, who said her son had been beaten in the doorway of her home, but she hadn’t seen the attack. She then gave the deputy permission to enter the home and take photos.

Once at the home, the deputy found “indicators of a fight in the front entry way of the home.”

According to police reports, a four to six inch wide pool of blood was seen near the front door, along with a broken blue vase next to the blood.

The reporting party told the deputy he suspected the attackers were Franck and Adakai. He said the two had been repeatedly driving around the house in a gray Chrysler Sebring convertible with no bumper.

Deputies attempted to find the car and were not able to locate it.

The next day, the deputy saw Franck and Adakai at the Valley Wide gas station in Menan, driving a gray Chrysler Sebring convertible.

When the two returned to the car, the deputy asked if he could speak to them about a report he received. Franck reportedly replied, “Are you talking about the Lewisville thing?”

Franck said she was attacked by the victim, and Adakai had come to her defense. Adakai told the deputy he was there and fought with the victim.

When asked why they didn’t call police, they reportedly said they “are not cop callers.” Franck then showed the deputy some minor bruises and scratches and said they were caused by the victim.

The victim was discharged later that day, and met with the deputy to go over the incident. According to the deputy, the victim was still wearing the same clothes from the day before, had blood on his shirt, pants and the side of his face.

The victim’s left eye was “blackened” and the left side of his face was “visibly swollen under his eye on the cheek area,” according to court records.

The deputy was given a copy of the medical records from the hospital visit, which confirmed the victim had a “facial fracture, ear lobe laceration, chest wall contusion and a head injury.”

The victim described the incident, saying he allowed two people to come into his house to cook food because “they had no place to go.” He told the deputy he eventually went to bed and was surprised the next morning when Franck and Adakai were still at the home.

According to the victim, Adakai and Franck began arguing in the morning, so he asked them to leave the home. Franck refused to leave and tried to push past him, when the victim says he put his hands on her arms to stop her from going further into the home.

The victim says Adakai then hit him him the back of the head with a blue vase, causing him to fall to the floor. The victim says Franck started hitting him, and Adakai “boot stomped” onto his face and chest.

Franck and Adakai then reportedly ran out of the back of the house and left in the convertible.

Later in the day, the victim’s mother said she had found some of the suspects items in her home including a blanket, jacket and a cell phone. The deputy called Franck and Adakai and told them they could come pick up the items.

When they arrived, the deputy told Adakai he was under arrest and handcuffed him. During a search of the jacket, the deputy says he found a “green pill bottle and a small silver vial” with a “white powder residue.”

Police reports state the officer believed the residue to be methamphetamine and the pill bottle and vial were taken and destroyed. The deputy writes in his report, “I performed no test on the residue due to I had no plan to charge (Adakai).”

Franck was then told she was being cited. The deputy says she became “very belligerent and verbally abusive.” The deputy asked to search her car, and Franck gave him permission.

While walking to the car, she reportedly “became even angrier” and told the deputy he could not search her car.

The deputy contacted Franck’s probation officer to inform him of the incidents, and after a conversation, Franck agreed to a search of her car.

During the search, deputies found a syringe and a THC vape. When asked what was in the syringe, Franck reportedly confirmed it was methamphetamine.

Franck was booked into the Jefferson County Jail with a bond of $20,000. Adakai was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

Adakai and Franck were scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Thursday. Further hearings have not yet been scheduled.

If Franck is convicted, she could face up to 9 years in prison. If Adakai is convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Franck and Adakai have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.