Child reportedly shot during fight between two men - East Idaho News

SALMON – A child was reportedly shot in the hand at a home in Salmon Tuesday during a fight between two men.

Jeffrey Allen Hoffman is charged with felony attempted voluntary manslaughter and felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Ronald Benjamin Jenkins is charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace, misdemeanor malicious injury to property, and misdemeanor battery.

According to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and a Salmon police officer responded to a home after a report of a fight between Hoffman and Jenkins where shots were fired.

When they arrived, they learned a child had been shot in his thumb. The child was taken to Steele Memorial Hospital for his injuries. His condition was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hoffman and Jenkins were arrested and booked into the Lemhi County Jail. Bonds have not been set and court proceedings have not yet been scheduled.

Though Hoffman and Jenkins have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.