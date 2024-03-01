Idaho highway shuts down due to low visibility - East Idaho News

TETONIA — There is a major closure on an Idaho highway due to low visibility and winter weather conditions.

After 1 p.m. on Friday, Idaho 511 posted a closure on Idaho Highway 32 between mile marker 28 and mile marker 0, which is between Ashton to Tetonia.

All lanes are closed.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory is in place throughout the region. Click here to learn more.

