Police hosting neighborhood meeting following surge in crime - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department will be hosting a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday for residents living in an area where crime has become high.

The meeting will be held at Emerson High School at 6 p.m. for residents living between 2nd Street and 7th Street, and South Boulevard to Holmes Avenue.

According to a news release from IFPD, “a number of serious police-related incidents have occurred in this neighborhood.”

Recently, there was a homicide on 4th Street and an officer-involved shooting in the area of 4th Street and South Lee Avenue.

Police Chief Bryce Johnson, along with several members of the command staff and police officers who patrol the area will be speaking and meeting with attendees to share information and answer questions and concerns.