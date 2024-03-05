School closures for Tuesday, March 5 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The following eastern Idaho schools are closed Tuesday due to weather-related power and phone failures.

CLOSURES

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School

We will update this list if any other cancelations are announced.

Earlier Monday, EastIdahoNews.com reported a winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting anywhere from two to six inches of snow throughout the valley, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Areas of impact include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Dubois.

A winter storm watch is in effect in areas with higher elevation, which means heavier snowfall is possible in places like Bone, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions and closures are listed here.