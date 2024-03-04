Major closures on eastern Idaho highways due to blowing snow - East Idaho News

RIRIE — There are major closures on eastern Idaho highways due to blowing and drifting snow.

On Monday around 1:50 p.m., Idaho 511 posted that U.S. Highway 26 is closed in both directions from Ririe to Swan Valley (mile markers 349 to 377).

There was no visibility.

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia is closed. The closure happened on Monday after 2:30 p.m., according to Idaho 511.

“We currently have deputies in the area working on vehicle crashes and slide-offs,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

There is also a closure on Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia (mile markers 0 to 28). All lanes are closed.

RELATED | Bonneville County closes roads due to blowing, drifting snow

Idaho State Police has been responding to crashes on Monday across eastern Idaho, including on Interstate 15 in the Pocatello and Blackfoot areas, as well as Interstate 86 from Pocatello to the Massacre Rocks area. Multiple slide-offs were reported.

ISP urges drivers to use caution.

Click here for the latest road closures. Click here to see road conditions and your forecast.