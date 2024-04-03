LIVE UPDATES | Day 3 of jury selection underway in Chad Daybell case - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

10:07 a.m. Prior takes the podium and says this is an important case and a serious charge against Chad. He asks the jurors to answer the questions as best as they can. There are no wrong answers.

10:03 a.m. Blake asks if the any of the jurors are football fans. A few nod their heads. She asks about the Kansas City Chiefs and asks one juror if he believes everyone on the team should get a ring. He says absolutely. Blake mentions co-conspirators in the crimes and asks if anyone has concerns about holding one person accountable even if another person did the crime. None raise their cards. Blake completes questioning.

10:01 a.m. Blake talks about her child wanting cheesy eggs made a certain way. She tells them the judge will give them specific elements and ingredients that they must follow even if they think there’s a better or different way of doing things.

9:58 a.m. Blake brings up the airplane analogy – how everyone wants to fly with a pilot who knows what they are doing. She stresses the importance of the jury “landing the plane” in this case. “We want to make sure the jurors can commit to being impartial and rendering the verdict they feel is the correct verdict.”

9:54 a.m. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake will conduct group voir dire on behalf of the state. She mentions “brutal honesty” and the importance of the jurors being brutally honest.

9:51 a.m. None of the jurors have or have had any legal dealings with the attorneys. None have any religious beliefs that would prohibit them from rendering a fair and impartial judgement.

9:49 a.m. There are 11 jurors remaining. Boyce asks if any of the jurors have heard anything about the case. None of them raise their cards. This is the first group where nobody has heard anything about this case.

9:46 a.m. Next juror says he has a vacation on June 15. Lindsey Blake asks if the trip is pre-planned and paid for. He says yes – he bought the cheap plane tickets and they are nonrefundable. Prior moves to dismiss the juror, Boyce overrules the request and the man stays.

9:44 a.m. Prosecutors have no questions for the woman. Prior mentions the woman and her husband have been inseparable for 41 years. She responds, “Absolutely.” She says it would be a significant distraction to be on the jury. Prior moves to have the woman dismissed. Boyce grants the dismissal.

9:41 a.m. The next juror says her hardship is her husband. He’s on a specific diet and she has to prepare his food. She says they don’t know anyone and her husband is always on call for work. He works all over the place and repairs power machines. She works hard to keep him healthy as he’s on a special diet and he can’t eat out.

9:40 a.m. Prosecutors move to dismiss the juror and Prior agrees. Boyce excuses him.

9:36 a.m. Next juror says he will not be paid if picked for the jury and would cost him $25,000 in income. He’s 63, single and this would impact his savings and retirement. He also has lupus and gets flare-ups with serious health complications. He worries the stress and anxiety of the case would impact his disease. He also has an elderly dog that has an enlarged heart and he needs to care for the animal.

9:33 a.m. Next juror just started a job and the person training him is leaving soon. He is compensated for only two weeks of jury service and he is the sole provider of four children and a wife. Prosecutor moves to dismiss the man, Prior agrees. Boyce excuses him.

9:31 a.m. Next juror is a full-time college student with one semester left. She can’t complete classes online and if she’s chosen to serve, she will lose the semester. Prosecutor moves to dismiss the juror, Prior agrees. Boyce lets her go.

9:28 a.m. Next juror says she works on a team of three and her coworker is having surgery. There are other personnel changes so the team will be very shorthanded if this juror is chosen. Prosecutor challenges the hardship but defense asks to have her excused. Boyce grants the request and excuses the juror.

9:26 a.m. First juror says he needs to work and doesn’t have any time off until the end of the summer. He works for a small business and it would be a financial hardship. Prosecutor moves to dismiss the juror, defense agrees, Boyce lets him go.

9:23 a.m. Judge reads instruction and asks the jurors if serving on the jury will create a hardship. Around 6 raise their red cards.

9:17 a.m. Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt, is in the courtroom this morning with a victim’s advocate. There are around a dozen other people here – a few reporters and members of the public.

9:13 a.m. Judge reviews the charges with the jury and says Daybell has pleaded not guilty. He is charged with:



9:10 a.m. Clerk is calling roll. We need 50 potential jurors in the pool before the defense and prosecutors will use peremptory strikes to get the number to 18 – 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

9:08 a.m. The potential jurors have taken their seats. There are 17 total – 11 men, 6 women. Normally there are groups of 16 but yesterday one was running very late so I imagine that person is part of this group.

9:05 a.m. We are in the courtroom for day 3 of jury selection in the Chad Daybell case. John Prior is seated next to Chad Daybell, who is wearing a checkered blue colored collared shirt. Prosecutors Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom are at their table.