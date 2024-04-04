LIVE UPDATES | Day 4 of jury selection underway in Chad Daybell case - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

9:40 a.m. Blake brings up the cheesy eggs analogy and how she has to follow a specific recipe. She compares this to following the judge’s instructions with exactness.

9:38 a.m. Blake talking about the importance of “landing the plane” and the jury’s duty in following through the entire trial. She then tells the group graphic autopsy photos will be shown and asks if any jurors will have issues seeing those photos. None of them raise their cards.

9:34 a.m. Lindsey Blake will question the jurors. She begins by talking about being “brutally honest” and asks the jurors what this means to them.

9:29 a.m. Boyce asks if any of the jurors know anything about the case. Three jurors raise their red cards. They will be asked about their knowledge of the case during individual voir dire.

9:28 a.m. The are eight remaining jurors in the pool. Next topic Boyce wants to discuss is whether they have any knowledge of the case.

9:27 a.m. Prosecutors motion to have the juror removed. Prior agrees. Boyce grants the dismissal and the woman is excused.

9:25 a.m. Another juror raises her red card and says she is the primary provider for two young children who are homeschooled. She also runs a five-acre farm where she raises sheep and chicken. Lambing season is coming up. She would also have to enroll her kids in public school and childcare could be an issue.

9:21 a.m. State motions to remove the juror. Prior asks a few questions about the importance of the trip to the man’s family. Prior concurs with the dismissal. Boyce grants the request.

9:19 a.m. Another man raises his card and says the trial would create a hardship. He has a family trip that starts May 25. They have booked plane tickets and hotels. The man says if the trial ends before the trip, that’s fine but rescheduling would be very challenging.

9:17 a.m. The next juror is working two jobs and is in school full-time. She says doing a ten week trial would be difficult to meet school deadlines. State moves to excuse the juror, defense agrees. Boyce dismisses her for cause based on hardship.

9:15 a.m. Next juror says she would be going without income for all but one week of the trial if picked to serve. State moves to dismiss the juror, defense agrees. Boyce lets the juror go.

9:10 a.m. Boyce asks the jurors if they will experience a financial hardship by serving. Three raise their cards. First man says this will hurt his income and family. State moves to dismiss the man, defense agrees. Boyce excuses the juror.

9:08 a.m. Boyce reads instructions to the jury and explains they can not use Lori Vallow’s verdict/case in relation to this case. He talks about the defense and prosecutors being allowed to dismiss jurors for cause. “If you are excused by either side, please do not be offended or feel your integrity is being questioned.”

9:03 a.m. Boyce reads Daybell charges to the jury:

9:01 a.m. In the gallery of the courtroom today: Madison Co. Sheriff Chief Deputy Vince Kaaiakamanu (seated behind prosecutor table), a private investigator (seated behind the defense), and nine members of the media/public including Tom Evans, a juror in the Vallow trial.

8:58 a.m. Clerk conducts roll call. Boyce says two jurors were released based on bias and hardship. A third juror will be returning this afternoon.

8:55 a.m. Boyce back on the bench and attorneys are seated. Judge asks jurors to hold up their red cards which show their juror numbers.

8:50 a.m. The new group of potential jurors walks in. There are 13 – 8 women and 5 men. Judge Boyce asks to have a sidebar meeting with the attorneys. They all leave the courtroom. Chad Daybell is a little more animated today compared to previous days. He’s looking around, moving his hands. Most of the week he’s sat still and looked straight ahead.

8:49 a.m. We ended yesterday with 37 potential jurors in the pool. We need to get to 50 before the defense and prosecutors can begin peremptory strikes to get to 18 — 12 jurors and 6 alternates.

8:45 a.m. Back in the Ada County Courthouse for day 4 of jury selection in Chad Daybell’s case. He is seated next to John Prior, his attorney, in a light colored dress shirt. Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake, Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey and Fremont County Dep. Prosecutor Rocky Wixom are seated at the prosecution table.