WATCH LIVE | Day 4 of jury selection in Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — Day four of jury selection is underway Tuesday in Chad Daybell’s murder trial.

Daybell, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The trial will be livestreamed using court cameras and equipment. You can watch the proceedings in the video player above. You can also follow live written updates from inside the courtroom here.