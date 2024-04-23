WATCH LIVE: Day 9 of Chad Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — The ninth day of Chad Daybell’s murder case is underway Monday in Ada County and more witnesses are expected to testify.

Daybell, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with grand theft and insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The trial will be live-streamed using court cameras and equipment. You can watch the proceedings in the video player above. You can also follow live written updates here.